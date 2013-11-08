U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov. 8 - 0900 ET

Nov 8 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AIR CANADA Q3 AIRLINES CAD 1.03 1.29 0.26 3428.2 3479.0 50.8 AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. Q3 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 36.6 32.0 -4.7 APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.21 0.22 0.01 92.5 93.7 1.2 ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.09 0.08 -0.01 15.3 15.1 -0.2 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIE Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.07 0.04 -0.03 14.4 14.9 0.5 BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC Q3 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.29 -0.53 -0.82 26.3 26.9 0.6 BANKERS PETROLEUM LTD Q3 OIL USD 0.07 0.08 0.01 146.3 146.7 0.4 CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORP Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.11 0.22 0.11 1565.2 1567.8 2.7 CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.24 -0.29 -0.05 0.1 1.0 0.9 CHENIERE ENERGY INC Q3 OIL USD -0.41 -0.36 0.05 65.6 67.7 2.1 COBRA ELECTRONICS Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 0.11 0.06 -0.05 -- -- -- COGENT COMMUNICATIONS GR Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.07 0.05 -0.02 88.3 87.8 -0.6 COVIDIEN PLC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.90 0.91 0.01 2560.1 2560.0 -0.1 DEETHREE EXPLORATION LTD Q3 GAS CAD 0.09 0.11 0.02 49.2 55.8 6.6 DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.06 0.04 -0.02 212.2 210.6 -1.6 EBIX INC Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.31 0.34 0.03 51.3 50.3 -1.0 ELDORADO GOLD CORP Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.06 0.05 -0.01 275.2 287.3 12.1 EW SCRIPPS CO Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.06 -0.14 -0.08 197.1 189.5 -7.6 FIERA CAPITAL CORP Q3 INVESTMENTS CAD 0.14 0.15 0.01 34.3 35.1 0.8 FORBES ENERGY SERVICES L Q3 OIL USD -0.01 -0.27 -0.26 114.8 104.9 -9.9 GEEKNET INC Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.35 -0.21 0.14 20.5 22.4 1.8 GMP CAPITAL INC Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD -0.03 -0.02 0.01 46.8 42.6 -4.2 HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC Q3 UNDESIGNATED HEALTH USD -0.15 -0.17 -0.02 14.6 16.0 1.4 HEROUX-DEVTEK INC. Q2 MACHINERY CAD 0.07 0.08 0.01 -- -- -- HMS HOLDINGS CORP Q3 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.23 0.20 -0.03 127.1 127.8 0.6 HORIZON PHARMA INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.25 -0.08 0.17 18.3 26.2 7.9 LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT Q2 LEISURE USD -0.08 -0.08 0.00 528.8 498.7 -30.1 MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES Q3 OIL USD -0.18 -0.17 0.01 82.9 73.0 -9.9 MOBILE MINI INC Q3 CONTAINERS USD 0.31 0.28 -0.03 104.7 105.5 0.8 NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INCO Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.15 -0.12 -0.27 12.0 9.1 -2.9 OFS CAPITAL CORP Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.18 0.15 -0.03 4.3 4.0 -0.2 PARKLAND FUEL CORP Q3 OIL CAD 0.35 0.18 -0.17 3871.8 1509.0 -2362.8 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.04 -0.03 0.01 0.0 -- -- PULSE SEISMIC INC Q3 UNDESIGNATED ENERGY CAD -0.02 -0.06 -0.04 5.4 4.2 -1.3 SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.46 -- -- 2273.3 2242.2 -31.1 STELLA-JONES INC Q3 FOREST PRODUCTS CAD 0.41 0.40 -0.01 286.6 268.1 -18.5 TELUS CORPORATION Q3 TELEPHONE UTILITIES CAD 0.54 0.56 0.02 2896.9 2874.0 -22.9 WORLD ENERGY SOLUTIONS I Q3 UNDESIGNATED ENERGY USD -0.07 -0.05 0.02 9.5 -- --