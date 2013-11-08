版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 22:07 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov. 8 - 0900 ET

Nov 8 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AIR CANADA                            Q3   AIRLINES                   CAD     1.03     1.29     0.26   3428.2   3479.0     50.8
 AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.                Q3   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD     0.02     0.01    -0.01     36.6     32.0     -4.7
 APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP                Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.21     0.22     0.01     92.5     93.7      1.2
 ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC               Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.09     0.08    -0.01     15.3     15.1     -0.2
 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIE              Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.07     0.04    -0.03     14.4     14.9      0.5
 BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC                Q3   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.29    -0.53    -0.82     26.3     26.9      0.6
 BANKERS PETROLEUM LTD                 Q3   OIL                        USD     0.07     0.08     0.01    146.3    146.7      0.4
 CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORP              Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.11     0.22     0.11   1565.2   1567.8      2.7
 CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC              Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.24    -0.29    -0.05      0.1      1.0      0.9
 CHENIERE ENERGY INC                   Q3   OIL                        USD    -0.41    -0.36     0.05     65.6     67.7      2.1
 COBRA ELECTRONICS                     Q3   ELECTRICAL                 USD     0.11     0.06    -0.05       --       --       --
 COGENT COMMUNICATIONS GR              Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.07     0.05    -0.02     88.3     87.8     -0.6
 COVIDIEN PLC                          Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.90     0.91     0.01   2560.1   2560.0     -0.1
 DEETHREE EXPLORATION LTD              Q3   GAS                        CAD     0.09     0.11     0.02     49.2     55.8      6.6
 DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY               Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.06     0.04    -0.02    212.2    210.6     -1.6
 EBIX INC                              Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.31     0.34     0.03     51.3     50.3     -1.0
 ELDORADO GOLD CORP                    Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01    275.2    287.3     12.1
 EW SCRIPPS CO                         Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.06    -0.14    -0.08    197.1    189.5     -7.6
 FIERA CAPITAL CORP                    Q3   INVESTMENTS                CAD     0.14     0.15     0.01     34.3     35.1      0.8
 FORBES ENERGY SERVICES L              Q3   OIL                        USD    -0.01    -0.27    -0.26    114.8    104.9     -9.9
 GEEKNET INC                           Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.35    -0.21     0.14     20.5     22.4      1.8
 GMP CAPITAL INC                       Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD    -0.03    -0.02     0.01     46.8     42.6     -4.2
 HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC             Q3   UNDESIGNATED HEALTH        USD    -0.15    -0.17    -0.02     14.6     16.0      1.4
 HEROUX-DEVTEK INC.                    Q2   MACHINERY                  CAD     0.07     0.08     0.01       --       --       --
 HMS HOLDINGS CORP                     Q3   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.23     0.20    -0.03    127.1    127.8      0.6
 HORIZON PHARMA INC                    Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.25    -0.08     0.17     18.3     26.2      7.9
 LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT              Q2   LEISURE                    USD    -0.08    -0.08     0.00    528.8    498.7    -30.1
 MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES               Q3   OIL                        USD    -0.18    -0.17     0.01     82.9     73.0     -9.9
 MOBILE MINI INC                       Q3   CONTAINERS                 USD     0.31     0.28    -0.03    104.7    105.5      0.8
 NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INCO              Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.15    -0.12    -0.27     12.0      9.1     -2.9
 OFS CAPITAL CORP                      Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.18     0.15    -0.03      4.3      4.0     -0.2
 PARKLAND FUEL CORP                    Q3   OIL                        CAD     0.35     0.18    -0.17   3871.8   1509.0  -2362.8
 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC                 Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            USD    -0.04    -0.03     0.01      0.0       --       --
 PULSE SEISMIC INC                     Q3   UNDESIGNATED ENERGY        CAD    -0.02    -0.06    -0.04      5.4      4.2     -1.3
 SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.46       --       --   2273.3   2242.2    -31.1
 STELLA-JONES INC                      Q3   FOREST PRODUCTS            CAD     0.41     0.40    -0.01    286.6    268.1    -18.5
 TELUS CORPORATION                     Q3   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        CAD     0.54     0.56     0.02   2896.9   2874.0    -22.9
 WORLD ENERGY SOLUTIONS I              Q3   UNDESIGNATED ENERGY        USD    -0.07    -0.05     0.02      9.5       --       --
