U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 10 - 1800 ET

Dec 10 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AUTOZONE INC Q1 AUTO PART MFG USD 6.28 6.29 0.01 2101.3 2093.6 -7.7 AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.08 -0.10 -0.02 21.9 21.7 -0.2 BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.05 -0.04 0.01 6.2 6.7 0.5 CENTRAL GARDEN & PET Q4 HOME PRODUCTS USD -0.18 -0.31 -0.13 395.7 368.8 -26.9 DOMINION DIAMOND CORP Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.14 -0.03 -0.17 174.2 151.6 -22.5 ENZO BIOCHEM INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.06 -0.07 -0.01 -- -- -- GREIF INC Q4 CONTAINERS USD 0.82 0.76 -0.06 1119.8 1126.2 6.4 H & R BLOCK INC Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.37 -0.42 -0.05 137.9 134.3 -3.5 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC Q3 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.36 0.38 0.02 2293.0 2297.0 4.0 HI-TECH PHARMACAL Q2 DRUGS USD 0.48 -- -- 58.0 58.6 0.6 INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.03 0.06 0.04 66.3 66.2 -0.1 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.73 0.84 0.12 427.7 449.2 21.5 MITCHAM INDUSTRIES INC Q3 OIL USD -0.01 -0.14 -0.13 21.2 20.3 -0.9 NCI BUILDING SYS INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.07 0.10 0.03 362.8 400.2 37.4 PANTRY INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.10 0.06 -0.04 1982.6 2021.9 39.3 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.05 -0.05 0.00 5.7 7.4 1.6 PHOTRONICS INCORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.08 0.09 0.01 106.1 106.0 0.0 PNI DIGITAL MEDIA INC Q4 LEISURE TIME CAD -0.04 -0.01 0.03 4.6 5.4 0.8 SMITH & WESSON HOLDING Q2 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.21 0.28 0.07 137.5 139.3 1.8 TOLL BROTHERS INC Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.43 0.54 0.12 1004.8 1044.5 39.8 VIXS SYSTEMS INC Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.03 -0.10 -0.07 9.1 7.9 -1.2