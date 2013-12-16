版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 06:01 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 16 - 1700 ET

Dec 16 The following U.S.- listed company reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether the company beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 RICK'S CABARET                        Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.15     0.27     0.12     28.6     28.0     -0.5
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐