U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14 - 0700 ET

BRIEF-AGCO announces passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO
* Passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO Robert J. Ratliff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.21 0.06 3.5 3.4 0.0 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.39 0.02 101.9 -- --
* Passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO Robert J. Ratliff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocwen Financial says files motions for restraining orders and injunctions against Illinois and Massachusetts mortgage regulators
April 25 British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.