版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 20:06 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14 - 0700 ET

Jan 14 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.27    -0.21     0.06      3.5      3.4      0.0
 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC                Q1   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.37     0.39     0.02    101.9       --       --
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐