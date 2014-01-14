U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14- 0800 ET

Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
April 25 British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
Jan 14 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC Q4 BANKING USD 0.71 0.69 -0.02 270.5 271.7 1.1 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.62 0.65 0.03 227.8 226.0 -1.8 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Q4 BANKING USD 1.35 1.40 0.05 23685.0 24112.0 427.0 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.06 -- -- 7.8 4.4 -3.4 SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.21 0.06 3.5 3.4 0.0 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.39 0.02 101.9 -- --
* Straight Path shares up 12.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, adds detail on share price)
NEW YORK, April 25 Hedge fund critics are becoming increasingly vocal about the $3 trillion industry, arguing that it produces mediocre returns for clients while enriching managers with exorbitant fees.