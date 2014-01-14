版本:
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14 - 1000 ET

Jan 14 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC               Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.71     0.69    -0.02    270.5    271.7      1.1
 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC               Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.62     0.65     0.03    227.8    226.0     -1.8
 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC               Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.62     0.65     0.03    226.1    226.0     -0.1
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO                   Q4   BANKING                    USD     1.35     1.40     0.05  23685.0  24112.0    427.0
 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B              Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              CAD    -0.06       --       --      7.8      4.4     -3.4
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.27    -0.21     0.06      3.5      3.4      0.0
 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC               Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.49     0.51     0.02   1358.2   1362.0      3.8
 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC                Q1   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.37     0.39     0.02    101.9       --       --
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.98     1.00     0.02  20692.3  20665.0    -27.3
