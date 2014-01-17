版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五 22:15 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 17 - 0900 ET

Jan 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COMERICA INC                          Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.74     0.77     0.03    619.0    634.0     15.0
 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL                Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.17     0.21     0.04    298.7    292.2     -6.5
 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO                   Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.53     0.53     0.00  40223.7  40382.0    158.3
 M & T BANK CORP                       Q4   BANKING                    USD     1.92     1.74    -0.18   1104.3   1112.7      8.4
 MORGAN STANLEY                        Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.45     0.50     0.05   8011.7   8198.0    186.3
 REPUBLIC BANCORP INC                  Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.28     0.07    -0.21     35.8     33.9     -1.9
 SCHLUMBERGER LTD                      Q4   OIL                        USD     1.32     1.35     0.03  11989.3  11906.0    -83.3
 SUNTRUST BANKS                        Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.69     0.77     0.08   2034.5   2061.0     26.5
 BNY MELLON CORP                       Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.54     0.54     0.00   3722.1   3752.0     29.9
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP                Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.50     0.52     0.02    153.1    198.1     45.0
 WIPRO LIMITED                         Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.12     0.13     0.01   1826.5   1820.0     -6.5
