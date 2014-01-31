版本:
U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 31-1800 ET

Jan 31 The following U.S.- and Canadian-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ABBVIE INC                            Q4   DRUGS                      USD     0.82     0.82     0.00   5099.8   5111.0     11.2
 AUTOLIV                               Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     1.53     1.70     0.17   2241.4   2351.9    110.5
 AVERY DENNISON CORP                   Q4   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.68     0.69     0.01   1532.9   1583.9     51.0
 BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS             Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.14     0.14     0.00      9.7      9.2     -0.5
 BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLD              Q3   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.33     0.33     0.00   1314.6   1273.2    -41.5
 BROOKFIELD OFFICE                     Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD       --     0.25       --    561.0    595.0     34.0
 BROOKFIELD OFFICE                     Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.21     0.25     0.04    570.8    595.0     24.2
 CAPE BANCORP INC                      Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.12     0.05    -0.07      9.0      9.3      0.3
 CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS              Q4   MARITIME                   USD     0.10     0.07    -0.03     51.0     47.0     -4.0
 CHEVRON CORP                          Q4   OIL                        USD     2.57     2.57     0.00  64930.8  56158.0  -8772.8
 CNB FINANCIAL CORP                    Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.27     0.33     0.06     17.5     17.3     -0.3
 COMMUNITY NATIONAL BANK               Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.16     0.14    -0.02      7.2      7.7      0.5
 CONSOL ENERGY INC                     Q4   COAL                       USD     0.09     3.17     3.09   1203.2    825.2   -378.0
 DOMINION RESOURCE INC                 Q4   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.89     0.80    -0.09   3156.7       --       --
 ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST                  Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.59     0.91     0.32    156.4    156.0     -0.4
 GRAHAM CORP                           Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.23     0.14    -0.09     26.6     23.4     -3.2
 IMMUNOGEN INC                         Q2   DRUGS                      USD    -0.18     0.04     0.22     18.2     30.1     11.9
 JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC                  Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.03    -0.22    -0.25       --       --       --
 KCG HOLDINGS INC                      Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.11     0.17     0.06    339.4    322.0    -17.3
 KKR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS                Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.24     0.30     0.06    132.0    139.5      7.5
 LANCASTER COLONY CORP                 Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     1.22     1.44     0.22    326.4    335.6      9.1
 LEAR CORP                             Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     1.59     1.55    -0.04   4053.8   4256.1    202.3
 LEGG MASON INC                        Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.66     0.71     0.05    725.9    720.1     -5.8
 LYONDELLBASELL INDS                   Q4   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD     1.40     2.11     0.71  10708.2  11138.0    429.8
 MASTERCARD INC                        Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.60     0.57    -0.03   2141.1   2126.0    -15.1
 MATTEL INC                            Q4   LEISURE TIME               USD     1.20     1.07    -0.13   2369.2   2113.2   -256.0
 MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION CO             Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.76     0.78     0.02   1055.4   1060.7      5.3
 MIDDLEBURG FINANCIAL CORP             Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.21     0.21     0.00      9.6      9.6      0.0
 MODINE MFG CO                         Q3   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.06     0.16     0.10    354.0    347.0     -7.0
 NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO                Q4   OIL                        USD     1.39     1.56     0.17   5855.3   6172.0    316.7
 NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC                 Q4   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.46     0.47     0.01   1480.6   1489.8      9.2
 PACCAR INC                            Q4   TRUCK MFG                  USD     0.93     0.94     0.01   4259.4   4299.4     40.0
 PROVIDENT FINANICAL                   Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.31     0.31     0.00     54.1     54.7      0.6
 SAIA INC                              Q4   TRUCKING                   USD     0.33     0.32    -0.01    277.1    279.7      2.5
 SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN               Q4   OIL                        USD     0.56     0.57     0.01     28.4     26.9     -1.5
 SIMON PROPERTY GROUP                  Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     1.16     1.23     0.07   1388.3   1416.3     27.9
 TYCO INTERNATIONAL LIMIT              Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.45     0.47     0.02   2632.9   2647.0     14.1
 TYSON FOODS INC                       Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.63     0.72     0.09   8752.4   8761.0      8.6
 WEYERHAEUSER CO                       Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.28     0.27    -0.01   2290.0   2256.0    -34.0
 WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS                Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.12     0.12     0.01     42.7     43.2      0.5
