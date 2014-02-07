版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 8日 星期六 04:08 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Feb 7 - 1500 ET

Feb 7 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr    EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 AARON'S INC                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.29     0.30     0.01    557.4    553.9     -3.6
 AEROFLEX HOLDING CORP                 Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.08     0.11     0.03    149.2    151.1      1.9
 AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLD              Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.48     0.71     0.23    864.1    831.3    -32.8
 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT              Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.82     1.06     0.24    656.8    795.1    138.4
 BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC             Q1   BUILDING & RELATED         USD     0.35     0.30    -0.05    573.2    552.1    -21.1
 BUCKEYE PARTNERS LIMITED              Q4   OIL                        USD     0.86     0.75    -0.11   1153.7   1655.6    501.9
 CBOE HOLDINGS INC                     Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.48     0.52     0.04    141.7    141.8      0.1
 CIGNA CORPORATION                     Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     1.49     1.39    -0.10   7367.2   7284.0    -83.2
 CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERT              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.58     0.94     0.37     97.1     96.7     -0.4
 DAIMLER AG                            Q4   AUTOMOTIVE MFG             EUR     1.44     1.53     0.09  31590.6  32089.0    498.4
 DOMTAR CORP                           Q4   FOREST PRODUCTS            USD     1.45     2.09     0.64   1320.5   1359.0     38.5
 DOMTAR CORP                           Q4   FOREST PRODUCTS            USD     1.53     2.09     0.56   1364.9   1359.0     -5.9
 EMPRESA NACIONAL DE ELEC              Q4   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.61     1.01     0.40   1181.4   1098.6    -82.7
 ENPRO INDUSTRIES INC                  Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.23     0.22    -0.01    268.7    275.5      6.8
 FLIR SYSTEMS INC                      Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     0.23     0.20    -0.03    387.2    400.3     13.1
 GENCORP INC                           Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     0.09     0.01    -0.08    440.8    485.3     44.5
 GORMAN RUPP CO                        Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.26     0.29     0.03     95.3     91.6     -3.7
 HEROUX-DEVTEK INC.                    Q3   MACHINERY                  CAD     0.09     0.08    -0.01     60.8     61.4      0.7
 IMATION CORPORATION                   Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.22     0.25     0.47    224.1    232.8      8.8
 LABORATORY CORP OF AMERI              Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     1.66     1.61    -0.05   1449.7   1437.0    -12.7
 LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC                Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.22     0.32     0.10    111.2    121.9     10.8
 MIX TELEMATICS LTD                    Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.09     0.13     0.04     29.5     29.6      0.1
 MOODY'S CORPORATION                   Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.76     0.85     0.09    743.9    779.2     35.3
 MOSYS INC                             Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.11    -0.11     0.00      1.3      1.0     -0.3
 MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL INC             Q4   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.27     0.31     0.04     13.5     10.2     -3.2
 ONEBEACON INSURANCE GROU              Q4   INSURANCE                  USD     0.21     0.24     0.03       --       --       --
 ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC                 Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.09    -0.07     0.02      0.2      0.1      0.0
 SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS INC             Q1   HOSPITAL SUPPLIES          USD     0.92     0.96     0.04    296.3    298.7      2.4
 SNYDERS-LANCE INC                     Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.36     0.31    -0.05    457.8    450.4     -7.4
 TC PIPELINES, LP                      Q4   GAS UTILITIES              USD     0.59     0.63     0.04     95.4     88.0     -7.4
 THE MADISON SQUARE GARDE              Q2   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD     0.67     0.77     0.10    497.3    509.4     12.0
 VIAD CORP                             Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD    -0.19    -0.20    -0.01    201.1    201.8      0.8
 VIASYSTEMS GROUP INC                  Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.03     0.00     0.03    308.0    303.4     -4.6
 WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANC              Q4   INSURANCE                  USD     4.30     6.76     2.47       --       --       --
 WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP                Q4   LEISURE                    USD     0.73     0.73     0.00   1175.9   1195.0     19.1
