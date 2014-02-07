U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Feb 7 - 1500 ET

Feb 7 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AARON'S INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.29 0.30 0.01 557.4 553.9 -3.6 AEROFLEX HOLDING CORP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.08 0.11 0.03 149.2 151.1 1.9 AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLD Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.48 0.71 0.23 864.1 831.3 -32.8 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.82 1.06 0.24 656.8 795.1 138.4 BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC Q1 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.35 0.30 -0.05 573.2 552.1 -21.1 BUCKEYE PARTNERS LIMITED Q4 OIL USD 0.86 0.75 -0.11 1153.7 1655.6 501.9 CBOE HOLDINGS INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.48 0.52 0.04 141.7 141.8 0.1 CIGNA CORPORATION Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 1.49 1.39 -0.10 7367.2 7284.0 -83.2 CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERT Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.58 0.94 0.37 97.1 96.7 -0.4 DAIMLER AG Q4 AUTOMOTIVE MFG EUR 1.44 1.53 0.09 31590.6 32089.0 498.4 DOMTAR CORP Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 1.45 2.09 0.64 1320.5 1359.0 38.5 DOMTAR CORP Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 1.53 2.09 0.56 1364.9 1359.0 -5.9 EMPRESA NACIONAL DE ELEC Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.61 1.01 0.40 1181.4 1098.6 -82.7 ENPRO INDUSTRIES INC Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.23 0.22 -0.01 268.7 275.5 6.8 FLIR SYSTEMS INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.23 0.20 -0.03 387.2 400.3 13.1 GENCORP INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.09 0.01 -0.08 440.8 485.3 44.5 GORMAN RUPP CO Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.26 0.29 0.03 95.3 91.6 -3.7 HEROUX-DEVTEK INC. Q3 MACHINERY CAD 0.09 0.08 -0.01 60.8 61.4 0.7 IMATION CORPORATION Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.22 0.25 0.47 224.1 232.8 8.8 LABORATORY CORP OF AMERI Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 1.66 1.61 -0.05 1449.7 1437.0 -12.7 LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.22 0.32 0.10 111.2 121.9 10.8 MIX TELEMATICS LTD Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.09 0.13 0.04 29.5 29.6 0.1 MOODY'S CORPORATION Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.76 0.85 0.09 743.9 779.2 35.3 MOSYS INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.11 -0.11 0.00 1.3 1.0 -0.3 MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL INC Q4 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.27 0.31 0.04 13.5 10.2 -3.2 ONEBEACON INSURANCE GROU Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.21 0.24 0.03 -- -- -- ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -0.07 0.02 0.2 0.1 0.0 SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS INC Q1 HOSPITAL SUPPLIES USD 0.92 0.96 0.04 296.3 298.7 2.4 SNYDERS-LANCE INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.36 0.31 -0.05 457.8 450.4 -7.4 TC PIPELINES, LP Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD 0.59 0.63 0.04 95.4 88.0 -7.4 THE MADISON SQUARE GARDE Q2 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.67 0.77 0.10 497.3 509.4 12.0 VIAD CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD -0.19 -0.20 -0.01 201.1 201.8 0.8 VIASYSTEMS GROUP INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.03 0.00 0.03 308.0 303.4 -4.6 WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANC Q4 INSURANCE USD 4.30 6.76 2.47 -- -- -- WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP Q4 LEISURE USD 0.73 0.73 0.00 1175.9 1195.0 19.1