U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 08 - 1200 ET

April 8 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARGAN INC                             Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.70     0.63    -0.07     55.4     59.5      4.0
 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C              Q1   LEISURE                    USD     0.35     0.33    -0.02       --       --       --
 NOVACOPPER INC                        Q1   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.11    -0.05     0.06       --       --       --
