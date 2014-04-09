U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1700 ET

April 9 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANGIODYNAMICS INC Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.09 0.08 -0.01 86.9 88.2 1.3 API TECHNOLOGIES CORP Q1 DEFENSE USD 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 58.0 58.9 1.0 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.29 0.27 -0.02 209.2 214.4 5.2 BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.60 1.60 0.00 3222.5 3203.3 -19.2 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.76 0.81 0.05 1289.7 1291.2 1.5 JOE'S JEANS INC Q1 TEXTILES USD -0.04 0.00 0.04 47.5 47.3 -0.2 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.85 0.87 0.02 664.6 661.5 -3.1 NEOPHOTONICS CORP Q3 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.08 -0.10 -0.02 76.8 76.8 0.0 PENFORD CORP Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.12 0.10 -0.02 -- -- -- PRICESMART INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.88 0.93 0.05 675.2 674.4 -0.8 RUBY TUESDAY INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD -0.08 -0.07 0.01 284.2 295.6 11.3 SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.07 0.05 -0.02 3.5 3.1 -0.4 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)