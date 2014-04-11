版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 12日 星期六 05:00 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 11 - 1700 ET

April 11 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP              Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.36     0.34    -0.02       --       --       --
 FASTENAL CO                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.38     0.38     0.00    870.0    876.5      6.5
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO                   Q1   BANKING                    USD     1.40     1.28    -0.12  24525.3  23863.0   -662.3
 PURECYCLE CORP                        Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD    -0.03       --       --      0.6      0.7      0.1
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.97     1.05     0.08  20595.5  20625.0     29.5
 
