2014年 5月 15日 星期四 21:03 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 15 - 0900 ET

May 15 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
     Company Name           Ticker    Qtr    Industry                 Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 ACCELERON PHARMA INC                  Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.44    -0.30     0.14      2.8      3.3      0.5
 ADVAXIS INC                           Q2   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.24    -0.34    -0.10      0.0      0.2      0.2
 AIR CANADA                            Q1   AIRLINES                   CAD    -0.45    -0.46    -0.01   3046.6   3065.0     18.4
 ALCOBRA LTD                           Q1   DRUGS                      USD    -0.41    -0.53    -0.12      0.0      0.0      0.0
 ALLIANT TECHSYSTEMS INC               Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     2.41       --       --   1318.8   1345.6     26.8
 ARCTIC CAT INC                        Q4   RECREATIONAL VEHICLES      USD    -0.10    -0.12    -0.02    154.2    145.4     -8.8
 CA INC                                Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.58     0.61     0.03   1089.1   1108.0     18.9
 CANELSON DRILLING INC                 Q1   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.17     0.16    -0.01     93.2     97.1      4.0
 CENTURY CASINOS INC                   Q1   LEISURE                    USD     0.06     0.02    -0.04     31.7     29.1     -2.5
 FIFTH STREET SENIOR FLOA              Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.26     0.27     0.01      3.1      3.4      0.3
 FLOWERS FOODS INC                     Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.29     0.29     0.00   1216.2   1159.8    -56.4
 GLOBAL SOURCES LTD.                   Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.02     0.00    -0.02     29.8     34.5      4.6
 IVANPLATS LTD                         Q1   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD    -0.11    -0.07     0.04      0.0      0.0      0.0
 KOHL'S CORP                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.62     0.60    -0.02   4215.5   4070.0   -145.5
 LUNA GOLD CORP                        Q1   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.03       --       --     26.3     25.9     -0.4
 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC                 Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      BPN     5.00     6.66     1.66    108.5    115.5      7.0
 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC                 Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      GBP     5.00     6.66     1.66    108.5    115.5      7.0
 MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP               Q1   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.17       --       --     75.3     72.9     -2.4
 METALICO INC                          Q1   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD    -0.05    -0.08    -0.03    133.5    135.2      1.7
 MICRONET ENERTEC TECHNOL              Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.06    -0.06    -0.01      7.0      5.6     -1.4
 OMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP              Q1   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.02    -0.02     0.00      0.4      0.3     -0.1
 PERION NETWORK LTD                    Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.34     0.40     0.06    105.3    117.1     11.8
 PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS               Q1   ELECTRICAL                 USD     0.17     0.10    -0.07     23.0     20.9     -2.1
 PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS              Q4   HOME HEALTH CARE           USD     0.33     0.35     0.02    147.6    144.3     -3.3
 SFX ENTERTAINMENT INC                 Q1   LEISURE                    USD    -0.17    -0.73    -0.56     63.3     33.3    -30.0
 SPARTAN ENERGY CORP                   Q1   OIL                        CAD    -0.01     0.05     0.06      4.0      4.7      0.7
 SPECTRAL DIAGNOSTICS INC              Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              CAD    -0.02    -0.02    -0.01      0.6      0.8      0.2
 STONEGATE MORTGAGE CORP               Q1   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.16     0.13    -0.03     45.6     38.3     -7.3
 SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC               Q1   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    CAD     0.00     0.00     0.00      6.2      7.8      1.6
 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC               Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.08    -0.07     0.01      0.0      0.0      0.0
 TEEKAY CORP                           Q1   MARITIME                   USD    -0.15     0.05     0.20    450.2    471.5     21.3
 TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP                Q1   MARITIME                   USD     0.60     0.56    -0.04    102.1    101.5     -0.6
 TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS              Q1   MARITIME                   USD     0.39     0.36    -0.03    241.2    259.2     18.0
 TEEKAY TANKERS LTD                    Q1   MARITIME                   USD     0.09     0.20     0.11     52.1     61.8      9.6
 TRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICALS               Q1   HOME HEALTH CARE           USD    -0.02    -0.07    -0.05      3.6      3.5     -0.1
 VECIMA NETWORKS INC                   Q3   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          CAD     0.10     0.15     0.05     23.0     22.6     -0.4
 WAL-MART STORES INC                   Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.15     1.13    -0.02 116269.7 114960.0  -1309.7
        

