U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 15 - 0900 ET

May 15 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCELERON PHARMA INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.44 -0.30 0.14 2.8 3.3 0.5 ADVAXIS INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.24 -0.34 -0.10 0.0 0.2 0.2 AIR CANADA Q1 AIRLINES CAD -0.45 -0.46 -0.01 3046.6 3065.0 18.4 ALCOBRA LTD Q1 DRUGS USD -0.41 -0.53 -0.12 0.0 0.0 0.0 ALLIANT TECHSYSTEMS INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 2.41 -- -- 1318.8 1345.6 26.8 ARCTIC CAT INC Q4 RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USD -0.10 -0.12 -0.02 154.2 145.4 -8.8 CA INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.58 0.61 0.03 1089.1 1108.0 18.9 CANELSON DRILLING INC Q1 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.17 0.16 -0.01 93.2 97.1 4.0 CENTURY CASINOS INC Q1 LEISURE USD 0.06 0.02 -0.04 31.7 29.1 -2.5 FIFTH STREET SENIOR FLOA Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.26 0.27 0.01 3.1 3.4 0.3 FLOWERS FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.29 0.29 0.00 1216.2 1159.8 -56.4 GLOBAL SOURCES LTD. Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.02 0.00 -0.02 29.8 34.5 4.6 IVANPLATS LTD Q1 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.11 -0.07 0.04 0.0 0.0 0.0 KOHL'S CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.62 0.60 -0.02 4215.5 4070.0 -145.5 LUNA GOLD CORP Q1 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.03 -- -- 26.3 25.9 -0.4 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC BPN 5.00 6.66 1.66 108.5 115.5 7.0 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC GBP 5.00 6.66 1.66 108.5 115.5 7.0 MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP Q1 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.17 -- -- 75.3 72.9 -2.4 METALICO INC Q1 MULTI-IND BASIC USD -0.05 -0.08 -0.03 133.5 135.2 1.7 MICRONET ENERTEC TECHNOL Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.06 -0.06 -0.01 7.0 5.6 -1.4 OMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP Q1 MACHINERY USD -0.02 -0.02 0.00 0.4 0.3 -0.1 PERION NETWORK LTD Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.34 0.40 0.06 105.3 117.1 11.8 PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Q1 ELECTRICAL USD 0.17 0.10 -0.07 23.0 20.9 -2.1 PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE USD 0.33 0.35 0.02 147.6 144.3 -3.3 SFX ENTERTAINMENT INC Q1 LEISURE USD -0.17 -0.73 -0.56 63.3 33.3 -30.0 SPARTAN ENERGY CORP Q1 OIL CAD -0.01 0.05 0.06 4.0 4.7 0.7 SPECTRAL DIAGNOSTICS INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 0.6 0.8 0.2 STONEGATE MORTGAGE CORP Q1 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.16 0.13 -0.03 45.6 38.3 -7.3 SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY CAD 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.2 7.8 1.6 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.08 -0.07 0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 TEEKAY CORP Q1 MARITIME USD -0.15 0.05 0.20 450.2 471.5 21.3 TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP Q1 MARITIME USD 0.60 0.56 -0.04 102.1 101.5 -0.6 TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS Q1 MARITIME USD 0.39 0.36 -0.03 241.2 259.2 18.0 TEEKAY TANKERS LTD Q1 MARITIME USD 0.09 0.20 0.11 52.1 61.8 9.6 TRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICALS Q1 HOME HEALTH CARE USD -0.02 -0.07 -0.05 3.6 3.5 -0.1 VECIMA NETWORKS INC Q3 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP CAD 0.10 0.15 0.05 23.0 22.6 -0.4 WAL-MART STORES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.15 1.13 -0.02 116269.7 114960.0 -1309.7 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)