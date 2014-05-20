U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 20 - 1000 ET

May 20 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.21 0.22 0.01 95.1 96.4 1.3 BIOLINE RX LTD Q1 HOME HEALTH CARE USD -0.11 -0.01 0.10 0.0 0.0 0.0 CATO CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.04 1.04 0.00 284.9 284.7 -0.2 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.52 0.50 -0.02 1461.0 1438.9 -22.1 DONALDSON COMPANY INC Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.47 0.46 -0.01 634.8 624.2 -10.6 E-HOUSE CHINA HOLDINGS L Q1 INVESTMENTS USD 0.04 0.08 0.04 138.7 163.3 24.7 HHGREGG INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.17 -0.17 0.00 538.0 538.3 0.3 HOME DEPOT INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.99 0.96 -0.03 19951.5 19687.0 -264.5 MEDTRONIC INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 1.12 1.12 0.00 4577.8 4566.0 -11.8 PROSENSA HOLDING NV Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY EUR -0.03 -0.19 -0.17 0.0 14.8 14.8 RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.72 0.82 0.10 334.8 340.5 5.7 STAGE STORES Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.38 -0.38 0.00 375.1 372.0 -3.1 STAPLES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.21 0.18 -0.03 5621.8 5654.3 32.5 TAOMEE HOLDINGS LTD Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.01 -0.02 11.3 11.7 0.4 TJX COMPANIES INCORPORAT Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.67 0.64 -0.03 6596.9 6491.2 -105.7 TRIBUNE CO Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.68 0.47 -0.21 836.5 852.2 15.7 ZALE CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.17 0.32 0.15 441.9 431.0 -10.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)