U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 20 - 1000 ET

May 20 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. 
     Company Name           Ticker     Qtr     Industry               Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est Rev Act  Diff Rev
 APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP                Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.21     0.22     0.01     95.1     96.4      1.3
 BIOLINE RX LTD                        Q1   HOME HEALTH CARE           USD    -0.11    -0.01     0.10      0.0      0.0      0.0
 CATO CORPORATION                      Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.04     1.04     0.00    284.9    284.7     -0.2
 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC             Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.52     0.50    -0.02   1461.0   1438.9    -22.1
 DONALDSON COMPANY INC                 Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.47     0.46    -0.01    634.8    624.2    -10.6
 E-HOUSE CHINA HOLDINGS L              Q1   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.04     0.08     0.04    138.7    163.3     24.7
 HHGREGG INC                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.17    -0.17     0.00    538.0    538.3      0.3
 HOME DEPOT INC                        Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.99     0.96    -0.03  19951.5  19687.0   -264.5
 MEDTRONIC INC                         Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     1.12     1.12     0.00   4577.8   4566.0    -11.8
 PROSENSA HOLDING NV                   Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              EUR    -0.03    -0.19    -0.17      0.0     14.8     14.8
 RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS             Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.72     0.82     0.10    334.8    340.5      5.7
 STAGE STORES                          Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.38    -0.38     0.00    375.1    372.0     -3.1
 STAPLES INC                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.21     0.18    -0.03   5621.8   5654.3     32.5
 TAOMEE HOLDINGS LTD                   Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.03     0.01    -0.02     11.3     11.7      0.4
 TJX COMPANIES INCORPORAT              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.67     0.64    -0.03   6596.9   6491.2   -105.7
 TRIBUNE CO                            Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.68     0.47    -0.21    836.5    852.2     15.7
 ZALE CORP                             Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.17     0.32     0.15    441.9    431.0    -10.9
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
