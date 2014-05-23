版本:
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 23 - 1000 ET

May 23 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
  Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 FOOT LOCKER INC                       Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.06     1.11     0.05   1790.5   1868.0     77.5
 HIBBETT SPORTS INC                    Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.09     1.09     0.00    263.5    261.9     -1.6
 
