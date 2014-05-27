版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 28日 星期三 06:14 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 27 - 1810 ET

May 27 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.  
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMERICA'S CART-MART INC               Q4   MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE     USD     0.78     0.68    -0.09    133.4    122.6    -10.8
 AUTOZONE INC                          Q3   AUTO PART MFG              USD     8.45     8.46     0.01   2335.2   2341.6      6.3
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.31     1.40     0.09   5567.2   5725.0    157.8
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.32     1.40     0.08   5608.3   5725.0    116.7
 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD             Q1   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD     0.40     0.04    -0.36    288.6    323.9     35.3
 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.44       --       --      6.1      5.7     -0.4
 SUNGY MOBILE LTD                      Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.15     0.06    -0.09     15.3     15.6      0.3
 WET SEAL INC                          Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.18    -0.18     0.00    117.5    116.7     -0.7
 WORKDAY INC                           Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.15    -0.13     0.02    152.4    159.7      7.3
 
     
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐