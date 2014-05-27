U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 27 - 1810 ET

May 27 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICA'S CART-MART INC Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE USD 0.78 0.68 -0.09 133.4 122.6 -10.8 AUTOZONE INC Q3 AUTO PART MFG USD 8.45 8.46 0.01 2335.2 2341.6 6.3 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q2 BANKING CAD 1.31 1.40 0.09 5567.2 5725.0 157.8 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q2 BANKING CAD 1.32 1.40 0.08 5608.3 5725.0 116.7 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.40 0.04 -0.36 288.6 323.9 35.3 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.44 -- -- 6.1 5.7 -0.4 SUNGY MOBILE LTD Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.15 0.06 -0.09 15.3 15.6 0.3 WET SEAL INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.18 -0.18 0.00 117.5 116.7 -0.7 WORKDAY INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.15 -0.13 0.02 152.4 159.7 7.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)