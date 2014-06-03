版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 03:14 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 3 - 1510 ET

June 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP                Q4   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.40     0.34    -0.05    187.4    188.9      1.5
 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP                   Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.73     0.72    -0.01   4559.9   4522.1    -37.8
 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD               Q1   CLOTHING                   USD    -0.15     0.06     0.21    346.1    366.2     20.1
 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY                   Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD    -0.04       --       --   1822.9   1855.0     32.1
 MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES               Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.56     0.56     0.00    104.7    104.9      0.2
 
