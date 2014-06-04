版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 03:03 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 4 - 1500 ET

June 4 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.    
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BROWN-FORMAN CORP                     Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.58     0.62     0.04    921.7    893.0    -28.7
 CYBERONICS INC                        Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.54     0.55     0.01     76.7     74.9     -1.9
 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC             Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.03    -0.05    -0.08    476.7    449.9    -26.8
 IXYS                                  Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.09     0.00    -0.09     91.0     89.9     -1.1
 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA             Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.24     1.29     0.05    214.2    216.9      2.7
 LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC                   Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.54       --       --   1264.1   1320.0     55.9
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
