U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 4 - 1500 ET

June 4 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BROWN-FORMAN CORP Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.58 0.62 0.04 921.7 893.0 -28.7 CYBERONICS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.54 0.55 0.01 76.7 74.9 -1.9 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.03 -0.05 -0.08 476.7 449.9 -26.8 IXYS Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.09 0.00 -0.09 91.0 89.9 -1.1 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA Q2 BANKING CAD 1.24 1.29 0.05 214.2 216.9 2.7 LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.54 -- -- 1264.1 1320.0 55.9