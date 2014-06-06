版本:
中国
2014年 6月 7日 星期六 06:01 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 6 - 1800 ET

June 6 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 HURCO COMPANIES                       Q2   MACHINERY                  USD     0.43     0.54     0.11       --       --       --
 JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.40     0.32    -0.08    216.0    217.4      1.5
 MVC CAPITAL INC                       Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.06     0.22     0.16      7.0      5.9     -1.1
 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO               Q2   GAS UTILITIES              USD     0.75     0.80     0.05    428.0    462.3     34.3
 UNIQURE NV                            Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.45    -0.52    -0.07      1.6      1.2     -0.4
 

    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
