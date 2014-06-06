U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 6 - 1800 ET

June 6 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev HURCO COMPANIES Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.43 0.54 0.11 -- -- -- JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.40 0.32 -0.08 216.0 217.4 1.5 MVC CAPITAL INC Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.06 0.22 0.16 7.0 5.9 -1.1 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO Q2 GAS UTILITIES USD 0.75 0.80 0.05 428.0 462.3 34.3 UNIQURE NV Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.45 -0.52 -0.07 1.6 1.2 -0.4 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)