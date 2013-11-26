版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 21:01 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 26 - 0800 ET

Nov 26 The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
       
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP                Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.39     0.34    -0.05    184.8    190.5      5.8
 BROWN SHOE COMPANY                    Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     0.59     0.63     0.05    705.5    702.8     -2.7
 CHICO'S FAS INC                       Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.24     0.22    -0.02    662.7    655.6     -7.1
 CITI TRENDS INC                       Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.18    -0.17     0.01    150.9    145.4     -5.5
 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT              Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.13     1.22     0.09    646.7    649.1      2.4
 DSW INC                               Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     0.58     0.58     0.00    647.6    624.6    -22.9
 HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION              Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.54     0.58     0.04   2300.7   2323.2     22.5
 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD              Q3   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.36    -0.07     0.29    260.6    287.3     26.7
 LDK SOLAR CO LTD                      Q3   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.82    -0.65     0.17    174.9    156.6    -18.3
 MOVADO GROUP INCORPORATED             Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.87     0.89     0.02    184.3    189.7      5.3
 PALL CORPORATION                      Q1   MACHINERY                  USD     0.69     0.70     0.01    627.3    629.8      2.5
 SIGNET JEWELERS LTD                   Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.42       --       --    770.6    771.4      0.8
 TIFFANY AND COMPANY                   Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.58     0.73     0.15    889.5    911.5     22.0

