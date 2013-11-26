U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 26 - 0800 ET

Nov 26 The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.39 0.34 -0.05 184.8 190.5 5.8 BROWN SHOE COMPANY Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.59 0.63 0.05 705.5 702.8 -2.7 CHICO'S FAS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.24 0.22 -0.02 662.7 655.6 -7.1 CITI TRENDS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.18 -0.17 0.01 150.9 145.4 -5.5 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.13 1.22 0.09 646.7 649.1 2.4 DSW INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.58 0.58 0.00 647.6 624.6 -22.9 HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.54 0.58 0.04 2300.7 2323.2 22.5 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.36 -0.07 0.29 260.6 287.3 26.7 LDK SOLAR CO LTD Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.82 -0.65 0.17 174.9 156.6 -18.3 MOVADO GROUP INCORPORATED Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.87 0.89 0.02 184.3 189.7 5.3 PALL CORPORATION Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.69 0.70 0.01 627.3 629.8 2.5 SIGNET JEWELERS LTD Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.42 -- -- 770.6 771.4 0.8 TIFFANY AND COMPANY Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.58 0.73 0.15 889.5 911.5 22.0