U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 03 - 0900 ET

Dec 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BANK OF MONTREAL Q4 BANKING CAD 1.58 1.64 0.06 4021.2 4188.0 166.8 LTX-CREDENCE CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.12 -0.10 0.02 32.0 32.8 0.7 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.73 1.11 0.39 189.9 166.5 -23.4