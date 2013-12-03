U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 03 - 0900 ET

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
Dec 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BANK OF MONTREAL Q4 BANKING CAD 1.58 1.64 0.06 4021.2 4188.0 166.8 LTX-CREDENCE CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.12 -0.10 0.02 32.0 32.8 0.7 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.73 1.11 0.39 189.9 166.5 -23.4
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.