版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 22:04 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 03 - 0900 ET

Dec 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BANK OF MONTREAL                      Q4   BANKING                    CAD     1.58     1.64     0.06   4021.2   4188.0    166.8
 LTX-CREDENCE CORP                     Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.12    -0.10     0.02     32.0     32.8      0.7
 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES                Q3   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD     0.73     1.11     0.39    189.9    166.5    -23.4
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐