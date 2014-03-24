版本:
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 24 - 1800 ET

March 24 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    
 Company Name               Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALLIANCE GRAIN TRADERS I              Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            CAD     0.33     0.34     0.01    307.7    375.1     67.4
 ALLIQUA INC                           Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.23    -0.79    -0.56      0.6      0.5     -0.2
 ELGIN MINING INC                      Q4   COAL                       USD     0.01    -0.05    -0.06     15.7     16.6      0.9
 EXA CORPORATION                       Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.03       --       --     14.7     15.2      0.5
 GUESTLOGIX INC                        Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.00    -0.03    -0.03      9.7      8.7     -1.0
 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT I              Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.53     0.29    -0.24    134.6    136.4      1.8
 LUBY'S INC.                           Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.02     0.01    -0.01       --       --       --
 RENESOLA LTD                          Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.14     0.01     0.15    381.4    438.8     57.4
 SILVERCREST MINES INC                 Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.04       --       --     14.4     12.9     -1.6
 SONIC CORP                            Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.06     0.07     0.01    110.9    109.7     -1.2
 SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD               Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD    -0.06    -0.17    -0.11     36.2     32.5     -3.8
 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICA              Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.38    -4.98    -4.60      0.0      0.0      0.0
 VICWEST INC                           Q4   BUILDING & RELATED         CAD     0.11    -0.21    -0.32     96.8    104.9      8.1
 
