U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 25 - 1500 ET

March 25 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARGONAUT GOLD INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 35.3 34.6 -0.7 BIND THERAPEUTICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.41 -0.50 -0.09 3.2 2.1 -1.2 CACHE INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.08 -0.17 -0.09 58.3 55.8 -2.4 CARNIVAL CORP Q1 LEISURE USD -0.08 0.00 0.08 3562.4 3585.0 22.6 CROCOTTA ENERGY INC Q4 OIL CAD 0.06 0.04 -0.02 28.9 31.1 2.2 CTI INDUSTRIES CORP Q4 LEISURE TIME USD 0.07 0.02 -0.05 15.0 15.2 0.2 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.49 0.62 0.13 489.9 472.8 -17.2 GORDMANS STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.11 0.14 0.03 204.2 200.0 -4.2 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD -0.03 0.00 0.03 1921.5 1929.0 7.5 IAO KUN GROUP HOLDING CO Q4 LEISURE USD 0.05 -0.12 -0.17 60.0 50.2 -9.8 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.58 0.62 0.04 973.2 993.4 20.2 NEOGEN CORP Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.18 0.18 0.00 60.4 62.0 1.6 NORCRAFT COMPANIES INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.87 -- -- 78.1 80.5 2.4 WALGREEN CO Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.93 0.91 -0.02 19614.8 19605.0 -9.8