U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 25 - 1500 ET

March 25 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

     Company Name           Ticker     Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARGONAUT GOLD INC                     Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.02     0.01    -0.01     35.3     34.6     -0.7
 BIND THERAPEUTICS INC                 Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.41    -0.50    -0.09      3.2      2.1     -1.2
 CACHE INC                             Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.08    -0.17    -0.09     58.3     55.8     -2.4
 CARNIVAL CORP                         Q1   LEISURE                    USD    -0.08     0.00     0.08   3562.4   3585.0     22.6
 CROCOTTA ENERGY INC                   Q4   OIL                        CAD     0.06     0.04    -0.02     28.9     31.1      2.2
 CTI INDUSTRIES CORP                   Q4   LEISURE TIME               USD     0.07     0.02    -0.05     15.0     15.2      0.2
 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD               Q4   CLOTHING                   USD     0.49     0.62     0.13    489.9    472.8    -17.2
 GORDMANS STORES INC                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.11     0.14     0.03    204.2    200.0     -4.2
 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC                Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD    -0.03     0.00     0.03   1921.5   1929.0      7.5
 IAO KUN GROUP HOLDING CO              Q4   LEISURE                    USD     0.05    -0.12    -0.17     60.0     50.2     -9.8
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.58     0.62     0.04    973.2    993.4     20.2
 NEOGEN CORP                           Q3   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.18     0.18     0.00     60.4     62.0      1.6
 NORCRAFT COMPANIES INC                Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD    -0.87       --       --     78.1     80.5      2.4
 WALGREEN CO                           Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.93     0.91    -0.02  19614.8  19605.0     -9.8
 
