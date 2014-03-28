版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 00:00 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 28 - 1200 ET

March 28 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.53    -0.08     0.45   1079.0    976.0   -103.0
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.55    -0.08     0.47   1105.2    976.0   -129.2
 BRP INC                               Q4   LEISURE TIME               CAD     0.45     0.41    -0.04    851.8    902.9     51.1
 CHINA NEPSTAR CHAIN DRUG              Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.00     0.02     0.02       --       --       --
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.85     0.87     0.02    529.3    518.9    -10.5
 GENVEC INC                            Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.16    -0.07     0.09      1.3      0.1     -1.2
 NEW SOURCE ENERGY                     Q4   OIL                        USD     0.23       --       --     12.8     18.2      5.5
 RIO ALTO MINING LTD                   Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.11     0.07    -0.04       --       --       --
 SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC               Q4   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      5.2      5.5      0.2
 TRIBUNE CO                            Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.99     0.94    -0.05    823.2    773.4    -49.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
