U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 02- 0900 ET

April 2 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADMA BIOLOGICS INC                    Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.48    -0.54    -0.06      0.5      0.4      0.0
 AUGUSTA RESOURCE CORP                 Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC              Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.07     1.07     0.00    356.1    356.1      0.0
 MONSANTO CO/NEW                       Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     3.07     3.15     0.08   5802.5   5832.0     29.5
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01    255.0    225.9    -29.1
 UNIFIRST CORPORATION                  Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.39     1.27    -0.12    347.5    344.0     -3.5
 
