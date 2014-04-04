版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 00:17 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1215 ET

April 4 The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AZZ INC                               Q4   OIL                        USD     0.42     0.40    -0.02    192.0    181.0    -11.0
 CARMAX INC                            Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.53       --       --   3181.4   3076.3   -105.1
 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD                  Q4   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.17    -0.89     0.28     86.6    125.5     38.9
 DS HEALTHCARE GROUP INC               Q4   COSMETICS                  USD    -0.01       --       --      4.2      3.1     -1.1
 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP                Q2   OIL                        USD     0.09     0.09     0.00     24.5     23.0     -1.4
 WINALTA INC                           Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         CAD     0.04     0.01    -0.03      6.4      6.7      0.3
 
