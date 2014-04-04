U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1215 ET

April 4 The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AZZ INC Q4 OIL USD 0.42 0.40 -0.02 192.0 181.0 -11.0 CARMAX INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.53 -- -- 3181.4 3076.3 -105.1 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.17 -0.89 0.28 86.6 125.5 38.9 DS HEALTHCARE GROUP INC Q4 COSMETICS USD -0.01 -- -- 4.2 3.1 -1.1 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP Q2 OIL USD 0.09 0.09 0.00 24.5 23.0 -1.4 WINALTA INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS CAD 0.04 0.01 -0.03 6.4 6.7 0.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)