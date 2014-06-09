U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 9 - 1500 ET

June 9 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COLLABRX INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.49 -- -- 0.1 0.1 0.0 COMVERSE INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.06 -0.35 -0.29 113.3 119.1 5.8 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q3 OIL USD 0.66 0.57 -0.09 746.9 722.1 -24.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)