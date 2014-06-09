版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 03:00 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 9 - 1500 ET

June 9 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COLLABRX INC                          Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.49       --       --      0.1      0.1      0.0
 COMVERSE INC                          Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.06    -0.35    -0.29    113.3    119.1      5.8
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP                Q3   OIL                        USD     0.66     0.57    -0.09    746.9    722.1    -24.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
