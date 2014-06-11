版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 12日 星期四 00:01 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 11 - 1200 ET

June 11 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADF GROUP INC                         Q1   STEEL                      CAD     0.01     0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 H & R BLOCK INC                       Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     3.23     3.24     0.01   2491.5   2563.0     71.5
 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC               Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01       --       --       --
 NORTH WEST COMPANY INC                Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.30     0.26    -0.04    382.2    376.3     -5.9
 
