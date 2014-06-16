版本:
2014年 6月 17日 星期二

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 16 - 1500 ET

June 16 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name               Ticker      Qtr  Industry                 Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BENGAL ENERGY LTD                     Q4   OIL                        CAD       --       --       --      4.7      5.3      0.6
 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO                  Q1   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.34    -1.41    -1.07    206.6    191.2    -15.3
 MOTORCAR PARTS                        Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.39     0.43     0.04     69.8     76.7      6.9
 SPEED COMMERCE INC                    Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.01    -0.04    -0.05    102.2    107.1      4.8
 
