U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 16 - 1800 ET

June 16 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMIRA NATURE FOODS LTD Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.33 0.46 0.13 162.2 186.6 24.4 BENGAL ENERGY LTD Q4 OIL CAD -- -- -- 4.7 5.3 0.6 CORTEX BUSINESS SOLUTION Q3 ELECTRICAL CAD 0.00 -- -- 2.4 2.4 0.0 KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.39 0.43 0.04 244.6 251.7 7.1 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY Q1 MACHINERY USD -0.34 -1.41 -1.07 206.6 191.2 -15.3 MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.39 0.43 0.04 69.8 76.7 6.9 SPEED COMMERCE INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 102.2 107.1 4.8 VIRCO MANUFACTURING Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD -0.27 -0.26 0.01 19.7 23.5 3.8