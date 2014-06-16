版本:
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 16 - 1800 ET

June 16 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMIRA NATURE FOODS LTD                Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.33     0.46     0.13    162.2    186.6     24.4
 BENGAL ENERGY LTD                     Q4   OIL                        CAD       --       --       --      4.7      5.3      0.6
 CORTEX BUSINESS SOLUTION              Q3   ELECTRICAL                 CAD     0.00       --       --      2.4      2.4      0.0
 KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL              Q4   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.39     0.43     0.04    244.6    251.7      7.1
 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY             Q1   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.34    -1.41    -1.07    206.6    191.2    -15.3
 MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA             Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.39     0.43     0.04     69.8     76.7      6.9
 SPEED COMMERCE INC                    Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.01    -0.04    -0.05    102.2    107.1      4.8
 VIRCO MANUFACTURING                   Q1   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD    -0.27    -0.26     0.01     19.7     23.5      3.8
 

