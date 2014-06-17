版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 06:01 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 17 - 1800 ET

June 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADOBE SYSTEMS INC                     Q2   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.30     0.37     0.07   1027.8   1068.2     40.4
 ASHTEAD GROUP PLC                     Q4   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        BPN     8.10       --       --    389.8    384.9     -4.9
 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS              Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.25     1.25     0.00    230.7    231.8      1.1
 ISLE OF CAPRIS CASINOS I              Q4   LEISURE                    USD     0.22     0.34     0.12    258.6    260.8      2.2
 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC                 Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.68     0.77     0.09    445.3    457.1     11.8
 LA-Z-BOY INC                          Q4   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.32     0.33     0.01    368.1    353.0    -15.1
 NEOPHOTONICS CORP                     Q1   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    USD    -0.30       --       --     68.1     68.2      0.1
 SHANDA GAMES LTD                      Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD       --       --       --    189.4    161.3    -28.1
 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLD              Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.24    -0.35    -0.11    464.0    432.2    -31.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
