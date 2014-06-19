版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 20日 星期五 06:00 BJT

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 19 - 1800 ET

June 19 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q1   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.24    -0.11     0.13    998.2    966.0    -32.2
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q1   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.26    -0.11     0.15    963.2    966.0      2.8
 IHS INC                               Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     1.44     1.47     0.03    551.3    568.0     16.7
 KBR INC                               Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.37       --       --   1774.2   1633.0   -141.2
 KROGER CO/THE                         Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.05     1.09     0.04  32639.3  32961.0    321.7
 LUMENPULSE INC                        Q4   ELECTRICAL                 CAD    -1.29    -0.10     1.18     17.0     17.0      0.1
 ORACLE CORPORATION                    Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.95     0.92    -0.03  11480.3  11326.0   -154.3
 PIER 1 IMPORTS                        Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.20     0.16    -0.04    422.8    419.1     -3.8
 RITE AID CORPORATION                  Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.04     0.04     0.00   6434.0   6465.5     31.6
 SMITH & WESSON HOLDING C              Q4   LEISURE PRODUCTS           USD     0.39     0.46     0.07    163.6    170.4      6.9
 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC                    Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.14     0.14     0.00    252.4    254.0      1.6
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐