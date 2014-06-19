U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 19 - 1800 ET

June 19 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BLACKBERRY LTD Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.24 -0.11 0.13 998.2 966.0 -32.2 BLACKBERRY LTD Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.26 -0.11 0.15 963.2 966.0 2.8 IHS INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.44 1.47 0.03 551.3 568.0 16.7 KBR INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.37 -- -- 1774.2 1633.0 -141.2 KROGER CO/THE Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.05 1.09 0.04 32639.3 32961.0 321.7 LUMENPULSE INC Q4 ELECTRICAL CAD -1.29 -0.10 1.18 17.0 17.0 0.1 ORACLE CORPORATION Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.95 0.92 -0.03 11480.3 11326.0 -154.3 PIER 1 IMPORTS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.20 0.16 -0.04 422.8 419.1 -3.8 RITE AID CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.04 0.04 0.00 6434.0 6465.5 31.6 SMITH & WESSON HOLDING C Q4 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.39 0.46 0.07 163.6 170.4 6.9 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.14 0.14 0.00 252.4 254.0 1.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)