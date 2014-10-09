版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 05:08 BJT

U.S. retailers' September same-store sales results

Oct 9 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1xuNXKD for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported September same-store sales results with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters.

(Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐