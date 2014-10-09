U.S. retailers' September same-store sales results

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
Oct 9 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1xuNXKD for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported September same-store sales results with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters.
(Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Adient's seating mechanisms joint venture announces plans for a new 90,000 square-meter plant in Changshu China
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec