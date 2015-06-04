BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1QuHwz0 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' May same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures