2015年 12月 3日

U.S. retailers' November same-store sales

Dec 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1RprZV0 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' November same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.

** Gap Inc will report November same-store sales on Thursday. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

