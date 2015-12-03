U.S. retailers' November same-store sales

Fairfax may sell 25 pct of India's ICICI Lombard in up to $1 bln deal-sources

MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.