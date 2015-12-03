BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2724 per unit with respect to Q4 of 2016
Dec 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1TCpWw4 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' November same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2724 per unit with respect to Q4 of 2016
* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of $576 million or $0.70 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S