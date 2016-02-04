版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五

U.S. retailers' January same-store sales

Feb 4 Click on tmsnrt.rs/23LvYB2 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. ** Gap Inc will report January same-store sales on Monday, Feb. 8. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

