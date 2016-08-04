BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2akWZbq for a table that compares U.S. retailers' July same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
** Gap Inc will report July same-store sales on Monday, Aug. 8 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer