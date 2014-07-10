版本:
2014年 7月 11日

U.S. retailers' June same-store sales

June 5 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1rc1Qef for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported June same-store sales with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters. (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
