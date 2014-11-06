版本:
2014年 11月 7日

U.S. retailers' October same-store sales results

Nov 6 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1tiqesx for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported October same-store sales results with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters. (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
