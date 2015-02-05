版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 07:22 BJT

REFILE-U.S. retailers' January same-store sales (updated)

(Refiles to change dateline to Feb 5 from Jan 8)

Feb 5 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1Icbvgj for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.

** Gap Inc is yet to report same-store sales for the month (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
