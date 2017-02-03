版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 03:49 BJT

U.S. retailers' January same-store sales

Feb 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.

** Gap Inc will report January same-store sales on Feb. 6. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
