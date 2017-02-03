BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
** Gap Inc will report January same-store sales on Feb. 6. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: