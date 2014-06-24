American Apparel's suspended CEO seeks arbitration -WSJ

June 24 American Apparel Inc founder Dov
Charney's lawyer has filed a petition for arbitration to counter
plans to strip Charney of his roles as president and chief
executive of the company, The Wall Street Journal reported in
Tuesday's paper.
The petition, filed on Monday in Los Angeles along with a
separate regulatory filing claiming that a support group has
rallied around the suspended CEO, may represent an attempt by
Charney to regain authority in the company. Charney owns a 27.2
percent stake in American Apparel.
A spokesman for American Apparel declined to comment.
Charney's lawyer, Patricia Glaser, was not immediately available
for comment.
Company stock plummeted 21 percent Tuesday afternoon to
close at about 53 cents, a two-month low. It was not immediately
clear what caused the drop.
The board of American Apparel notified Charney of his
termination on June 18, saying he misused company funds and
helped disseminate nude photos of a former employee on the
Internet.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)