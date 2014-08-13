American Apparel appoints Google executive Laura Lee to board

Aug 13 Struggling retailer American Apparel Inc
named Google Inc executive Laura Lee as the
second woman director on its board.
Lee is head of East Coast content partnerships for
Google/YouTube.
The company, which for years aired racy ads and battled
sexual harassment lawsuits, last month appointed Colleen Brown,
former Fisher Communications Inc chief executive, in a board
reshuffle.
American Apparel is still looking for a replacement for its
CEO and founder Dov Charney, who was suspended for allegedly
misusing corporate funds and helping spread nude photos of a
former employee.
The hipster retailer on Tuesday reported a
bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter ended June 30
and said it was delaying filing its full financial results as
its new board needed additional time to review them.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)