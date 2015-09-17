Hyundai retailer Rockar says UK experiment a success, plans more stores

* Mall store to get more visits than all UK Hyundai dealers
Emma Thomasson
KENT, England, Sept 17 South Korean car maker
Hyundai is planning to extend a new way of selling
cars that cuts out pushy salesmen by encouraging deals online
and displaying models in a shopping mall, a concept that has
also caught the eye of rivals.
The number of traditional car dealerships in Europe has been
in decline for years as visitors and sales have slumped and as
consumers shy away from out-of-town shopping and do more
research online.
Retailer Rockar's experiment has been taking place at the
popular Bluewater shopping mall, the fourth biggest in the UK,
in an affluent area outside London. It expects the Hyundai store
it opened there last November will see 200,000 visitors in its
first year, more than all the roughly 160 other Hyundai
dealerships in Britain combined.
Rockar has become one of Hyundai's top retailers in Britain
and expects to sell 1,000 cars in its first year of trading.
Almost 82,000 new Hyundai cars were registered for the whole of
Britain in 2014.
Located next to a Body Shop beauty store, Rockar, which
currently displays four cars in the store, attracts a younger,
more female clientele: 58 percent of its sales are to women and
the average age of a buyer is 39, compared to Hyundai's usual
customer, a male in his late 50s.
Rockar plans to open a second Hyundai store at another mall
near London in November and has received numerous calls from
other manufacturers, with talks at an advanced stage with one,
said managing director Paul Stokes.
"They don't want to stop at number two," Stokes said about
Hyundai. "We are talking to them about further stores too."
While other brands such as electric car maker Tesla
and Germany's Audi have also opened mall outlets or
downtown boutiques - Rockar's staff are breaking the mould too.
Rockar's customer "angels" - mostly women - do not work on
commission and are hired for their personality rather than a
background in the auto trade, though are fully trained in the
Hyundai product range.
Stokes, who used to work for General Motors' UK brand
Vauxhall and has also run traditional dealerships, said Rockar's
main objective is to make buying a car less intimidating.
Almost a quarter of dealerships in western Europe selling
mainstream European brands could close by 2020, according to
auto industry research firm ICDP, but Asian brands like Hyundai
are set to keep growing.
Mazda allows customers in London to avoid
dealerships by bringing cars to them at home or work to test
while BMW introduced the role of product "genius" last
year, although the German luxury carmaker has retained salesmen.
DIGITAL SHOWROOM
The whole Rockar car purchase takes place online, either via
tablet computers in the store or at home or on mobile. It says
about half its sales are completed at home or by mobile, often
after a solo test drive from the mall's parking lot.
Many manufacturers already allow you to configure a car
online but will then put you in touch with a dealer and hardly
any allow direct web sales as they seek to support extensive
dealership networks they have built up to sell and service cars.
"The showroom door is not in the physical building. It is
online and 90 percent of people are walking out of the digital
showroom," said Steve Young, managing director of ICDP.
Italian brand Dacia said this week it would make its cars
available for sale online, allowing customers to choose their
preferred dealer to deliver and service cars bought online.
Janet Williamson, an independent consultant who trains car
sales staff in Britain, said the role of dealers needs to change
to respond to the fact their customers are often better informed
than they are: "As people get used to buying bigger items on the
internet, it has to go in this direction."
But ICDP's Young is not convinced the Rockar success can be
widely replicated as mall owners want to retain a broad range of
retailers and the rental cost of the selling space is much
higher than the traditional out-of-town dealerships.
Taking the concept to continental Europe could also be
hampered by the relative scarcity of malls and the fact
monthly-financing plans are far less common than in Britain, he
said.
