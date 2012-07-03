Best Buy, RadioShack target the back-to-college crowd

* Best Buy, RadioShack now focusing on college students
* RadioShack to do social media deals at 18 popular schools
* Best Buy to have "buy boards" at 30 big universities
* Best Buy's ad campaign to feature new "Zuckerbergs"
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. electronics chains Best
Buy and RadioShack have spent years trying to
court students of all ages in the second-biggest selling season
of the year, but this semester they are skipping high school and
going straight to college.
The two retailers are focusing this back-to-school year
mostly on older students heading to college who are more likely
to spend money on pricey items such as laptops and tablets.
"We found out that really for us, it is the student that is
just finishing high school and about to go into college that
really, really matters," Drew Panayiotou, Best Buy's s e nior vice
president of U.S. marketing, told Reuters. "We actually decided
that we are not going to think about back-to-school, we are
going to think about back-to-college."
This shift comes a year after Best Buy and other retailers
reported weak sales of technology products during the
back-to-school shopping season, which is second only to the
Christmas holiday season in importance for electronics
retailers.
The new strategy means more marketing will be focused around
college campuses as students gear up for the August and
September start of classes.
Best Buy's marketing campaign features real students who
used technology available to them to invent something while they
were still in college - much like Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg. The company calls them "dorm-room
innovators," Panayiotou said.
Best Buy will launch a Facebook application that will allow
students to create a dorm-room wish list.
ALL SUPPLIES, ALL THE TIME
It will also have "buy boards" on 30 big university
campuses, which are essentially billboards with product photos
and codes that students can scan, using a smartphone. This will
let students quickly order items and have them delivered to the
campus or to a nearby Best Buy store.
"We are taking the store now to the campus," Panayiotou
said.
Best Buy could use a back-to-school sales boost this year.
The world's largest consumer electronics chain has posted
declines in same-store sales in seven of the last eight quarters
and is also searching for a new CEO.
While analysts said the strategy by Best Buy and RadioShack
to focus on college students who buy more expensive items made
sense, they questioned how successful that tactic could be with
other retailers such as Apple Inc's Apple stores and
online retailers like Amazon.com already doing the
same.
"It's certainly the right market. That's certainly the area
they need to focus on, but it's a competitive market at the same
time," Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said.
In fact, college students looking to save money may be more
likely to price shop on the Internet instead of purchasing at
Best Buy.
"If you are a college kid, you are looking for the lowest
price and you are going to find it online," Brian Sozzi, chief
equities strategist at NBG Productions, said.
GO FOR CONVENIENCE
RadioShack plans to play the convenience card to convince
college students to choose its products over mass merchants
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and office supply stores.
Paul Okimoto, vice president of marketing at RadioShack,
called back-to-college shoppers the company's "sweet spot."
Last year, trade group National Retail Federation estimated
"back-to-campus" shoppers spent about $46 billion during the
period, with about 25 percent of that on consumer electronics,
Okimoto said.
Based on that research, the retailer has decided to focus on
700 campuses that have a RadioShack store located within three
miles. The company also plans to roll out special offers via
social media targeting 18 high-profile campus locations in
Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.
RadioShack is offering college students and faculty 10
percent off on an array of products from phone chargers to WiFi
routers to headphones, adding that the company was still in the
final stages of planning other deals.
"We know that our consumers are deal conscious and coupon
focused," Okimoto said.