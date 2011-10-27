PREVIEW-Brazil slowdown likely weighed on retailers in Q3

* Lojas Renner reports results after Thursday market close

* Retail earnings should confirm broad slowdown trend

* Weaker real pushed up the cost of imported goods

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Brazilian retailers and consumer goods companies' third-quarter results were likely their worst in a year and a half, due to a broad economic slowdown, waning consumer confidence and tighter credit, a Reuters poll of analysts found on Thursday.

Cooling household spending and eroding consumer confidence are taking their toll on sales of home appliances, garments and toys, analysts noted, even as policymakers aim to revive economic growth by spurring consumption.

"In the second quarter we had some signs of deterioration in retailers' results, and the third quarter marks the first time in a while that we are expecting more negative than positive results in the sector," BTG Pactual analysts led by Fabio Monteiro told clients in a note.

Retail and consumer goods shares have suffered on concerns that the economy is slowing faster than initially thought and policymakers may struggle to tame inflation running near six-year highs.

While retailers are paying more for their inventory, analysts say they probably refrained from passing on the full weight of higher costs to their customers, weighing on operational profits.

As a result, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, known as EBITDA, a gauge of a company's ability to generate cash from operations, likely expanded more slowly than in previous quarters.

A 17 percent tumble in the value of the Brazilian real BRBY also made imported products and raw materials more expensive, limiting retailers' profit margins, Citigroup analyst Carlos Albano said in a report.

Sector- and company-specific factors also took their toll, according to analyst Irma Sgarz of Goldman Sachs Group. Apparel and footwear sales slowed most notably, as strong sales in the Brazilian winter were followed by a slow start to summer.

Meanwhile, intense competition and supply chain bottlenecks probably weighed on sales for online retailer B2W ( BTOW3.SA ) and Hypermarcas ( HYPE3.SA ), the largest Brazil producer of disposable consumer products.

Both companies are expected to post net losses in the third quarter, extending a string of weak results.

B2W has struggled with increased competition online and stubborn delivery delays. Meanwhile, Hypermarcas continues to see sales penalized by a new pricing policy that has met with resistance from buyers since the beginning of the year.

Investors have dumped Hypermarcas stock over concerns that it has grown too fast and struggled to integrate operations from more than 30 rivals acquired in the past four years. The stock has lost more than 55 percent this year. [ID:nN1E77B0GG]

Grupo Pao de Acucar ( PCAR4.SA ), Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, is one of the few companies in the sector still showing strong sales growth. However, analysts say Pao de Acucar's profit margins likely suffered as inflation rose to six-year highs and the group's supermarkets could not entirely pass on higher expenses to customers.

A lower EBITDA margin also reflects the integration of new units in the group's balance sheet late last year, analysts say, when the group added chains selling furniture, electronics and appliances to its traditional food business.

Below are average estimates for third-quarter results: ============================================================== COMPANY REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME ANALYSTS -------------------------------------------------------------- Pao de Acucar 11.1 bln 645.6 mln 131.3 mln 5 change yr/yr +55.9 pct +30.8 pct +14 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Lojas Renner 700.5 mln 113.3 mln 61.5 mln 6 change yr/yr +23.2 pct +7.9 pct +7.9 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Lojas Americanas 2.12 bln 263.7 mln 29.7 mln 6 change yr/yr -5.1 pct -7.9 pct -49.5 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- B2W 1.07 bln 110.3 mln -19.3 mln 6 change yr/yr +1.96 pct -13.6 pct n.a. -------------------------------------------------------------- Hypermarcas 553.4 mln 204.1 mln -88.4 mln 7 change yr/yr -33.8 pct +13.9 pct n.a. ==============================================================

(Pao de Acucar numbers include earnings from Nova Globex. Lojas Renner results consider revenue from the sale of goods.)

($1 = 1.77 reais)

(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Dave Zimmerman)