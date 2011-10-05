WRAPUP 2-Tesco, Sainsbury show squeeze on UK shoppers

* Tesco Q2 UK underlying sales down 0.7 pct

* H1 operating profit up 3.7 pct, sees flat H2 profit in UK

* Sainsbury Q2 comparable sales up around 1.1 pct

* Tesco shares down 1.4 pct, Sainsbury's up 2.6 pct (Adds company, analyst comment, shares, detail)

By Mark Potter and James Davey

LONDON, Oct 5 Pressure on British consumers was laid bare on Wednesday as top retailer Tesco Plc posted one of its biggest-ever quarterly falls in underlying sales while rival J Sainsbury Plc reported only modest growth.

The results showed Britons have been cutting back on groceries, traditionally the most resilient area of spending, as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and a government austerity drive.

With household spending accounting for about two thirds of gross domestic product, that trend could add to fears about Britain's fragile economic recovery and strengthen calls for the government to slow its drive to reduce the deficit.

"The UK consumer is hit very hard at the moment," Tesco finance chief Laurie McIlwee told Reuters Insider, adding second-half profit in Britain would be flat after the company said last month it would invest 500 million pounds ($770 million) in cutting prices in a bid to boost demand and stem market share losses.

For the business as a whole, Tesco said it was "broadly comfortable" with analysts' full-year profit forecasts, though earnings at its banking business would be about 40 million pounds short of target because of a delay in switching systems from its former joint venture partner.

At 0740 GMT, Tesco shares were down 1.4 percent at 374.7 pence, reversing Tuesday's gains and underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 retail index .

"Weakness in the UK is clearly the biggest concern amongst investors, and having put various initiatives in motion in both food and non-food, management now has to show that they are delivering on these," Espirito Santo analysts said.

NO END IN SIGHT

Tesco, which takes more than one in every 10 pounds spent in British shops, said sales at stores open more than a year fell 0.7 percent in its second quarter compared with a year before, excluding fuel and adjusted for changes in VAT sales tax.

That was the third successive quarterly decline and compared with a drop of 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Tesco, which makes about two-thirds of sales in Britain, has been suffering more than rivals in its home market because it sells a larger proportion of discretionary goods, where shoppers have been cutting back most. Underlying British non-food sales were down 4.8 percent in the first half, the group said.

Sainsbury, British No.3 behind Tesco and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Asda, said its second-quarter sales rose around 1.1 percent on a broadly comparable basis, helped by store extensions and its expansion into convenience stores, online shopping and non-food ranges. [ID.nL5E7L41SZ].

With food prices rising around 5 percent, however, that suggests shoppers are cutting back on the number of groceries they buy.

"Our planning assumption is that the current state of affairs will persist for some time to come, partly because there's no economic reason why consumers are likely to start to change their behaviour," said Sainsbury boss Justin King.

Sainsbury shares have suffered recently from fears it would struggle to respond to Tesco's price-cutting campaign. At 0740 GMT, they were up 2.6 percent.

HEAVY TOLL

Tesco boss Phil Clarke said higher petrol prices had taken a particularly heavy toll on British shoppers, with customers spending an extra 750 million pounds on filling up their cars in the first half compared with the same time last year.

British homewares retailer Dunelm also underscored the squeeze on discretionary spending, posting a 2 percent fall in same-store sales for its fiscal first quarter.

Tesco said tough trading in Britain was offset by its expansion in faster-growing Asian markets and reduced losses at its U.S. chain Fresh & Easy.

The world's No.3 retailer said its operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to Aug. 27 on a 7.8 percent rise in sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT.

Those figures compare favourably with bigger international rivals Carrefour SA and Wal-Mart, which also face weak demand in their home markets.

Tesco, with around 5,400 stores in 14 countries, said profit rose 19 percent in Asia, 4.5 percent in Britain and 12 percent in other European markets, while U.S. losses narrowed to 73 million pounds from 95 million the year before.

Clarke, who succeeded long-serving predecessor Terry Leahy in March, has pledged to slash U.S. losses this year and drive the business into profit by the end of fiscal 2012/13. ($1 = 0.649 pound) (Editing by David Holmes)