WRAPUP 2-Tesco, Sainsbury show squeeze on UK shoppers

* Tesco Q2 UK underlying sales down 0.7 pct
* H1 operating profit up 3.7 pct, sees flat H2 profit in UK
* Sainsbury Q2 comparable sales up around 1.1 pct
* Tesco shares down 1.4 pct, Sainsbury's up 2.6 pct
By Mark Potter and James Davey
LONDON, Oct 5 Pressure on British consumers was
laid bare on Wednesday as top retailer Tesco Plc posted
one of its biggest-ever quarterly falls in underlying sales
while rival J Sainsbury Plc reported only modest
growth.
The results showed Britons have been cutting back on
groceries, traditionally the most resilient area of spending, as
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage
growth and a government austerity drive.
With household spending accounting for about two thirds of
gross domestic product, that trend could add to fears about
Britain's fragile economic recovery and strengthen calls for the
government to slow its drive to reduce the deficit.
"The UK consumer is hit very hard at the moment," Tesco
finance chief Laurie McIlwee told Reuters Insider, adding
second-half profit in Britain would be flat after the company
said last month it would invest 500 million pounds ($770
million) in cutting prices in a bid to boost demand and stem
market share losses.
For the business as a whole, Tesco said it was "broadly
comfortable" with analysts' full-year profit forecasts, though
earnings at its banking business would be about 40 million
pounds short of target because of a delay in switching systems
from its former joint venture partner.
At 0740 GMT, Tesco shares were down 1.4 percent at 374.7
pence, reversing Tuesday's gains and underperforming a 0.3
percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 retail index .
"Weakness in the UK is clearly the biggest concern amongst
investors, and having put various initiatives in motion in both
food and non-food, management now has to show that they are
delivering on these," Espirito Santo analysts said.
NO END IN SIGHT
Tesco, which takes more than one in every 10 pounds spent in
British shops, said sales at stores open more than a year fell
0.7 percent in its second quarter compared with a year before,
excluding fuel and adjusted for changes in VAT sales tax.
That was the third successive quarterly decline and compared
with a drop of 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.
Tesco, which makes about two-thirds of sales in Britain, has
been suffering more than rivals in its home market because it
sells a larger proportion of discretionary goods, where shoppers
have been cutting back most. Underlying British non-food sales
were down 4.8 percent in the first half, the group said.
Sainsbury, British No.3 behind Tesco and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc's Asda, said its second-quarter sales rose around
1.1 percent on a broadly comparable basis, helped by store
extensions and its expansion into convenience stores, online
shopping and non-food ranges. [ID.nL5E7L41SZ].
With food prices rising around 5 percent, however, that
suggests shoppers are cutting back on the number of groceries
they buy.
"Our planning assumption is that the current state of
affairs will persist for some time to come, partly because
there's no economic reason why consumers are likely to start to
change their behaviour," said Sainsbury boss Justin King.
Sainsbury shares have suffered recently from fears it would
struggle to respond to Tesco's price-cutting campaign. At 0740
GMT, they were up 2.6 percent.
HEAVY TOLL
Tesco boss Phil Clarke said higher petrol prices had taken a
particularly heavy toll on British shoppers, with customers
spending an extra 750 million pounds on filling up their cars in
the first half compared with the same time last year.
British homewares retailer Dunelm also underscored
the squeeze on discretionary spending, posting a 2 percent fall
in same-store sales for its fiscal first quarter.
Tesco said tough trading in Britain was offset by its
expansion in faster-growing Asian markets and reduced losses at
its U.S. chain Fresh & Easy.
The world's No.3 retailer said its operating profit rose 3.7
percent to 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to Aug. 27 on a
7.8 percent rise in sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT.
Those figures compare favourably with bigger international
rivals Carrefour SA and Wal-Mart, which also face weak
demand in their home markets.
Tesco, with around 5,400 stores in 14 countries, said profit
rose 19 percent in Asia, 4.5 percent in Britain and 12 percent
in other European markets, while U.S. losses narrowed to 73
million pounds from 95 million the year before.
Clarke, who succeeded long-serving predecessor Terry Leahy
in March, has pledged to slash U.S. losses this year and drive
the business into profit by the end of fiscal 2012/13.
($1 = 0.649 pound)
