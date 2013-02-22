YOUR MONEY-Are the new dispute-resolution sites on your side?

| NEW YORK
Feb 22 When Madison Mabin never
received some shirts she had ordered online, she called and
emailed the company's customer service department multiple
times, but to no avail.
Since the 22-year-old Rockford, Michigan, resident was not
getting anywhere on her own, she posted a complaint on a new
dispute-resolution website called Scambook. The difference was
immediate.
Scambook contacted her within a couple of days to get
additional information and then informed the company of the
complaint. Less than two weeks after that, she got her money
back.
Scambook is one of a new wave of complaint-resolution
websites that have taken root since 2011 and try to cash in on
bad customer service. None of the sites, which also include
Gripevine.com and PeopleClaim.com, would disclose how many users
they have or how many businesses are participating, but all say
they are seeing significant increases in traffic and usage.
"We have grown exponentially," says Scambook Marketing
Director Kase Chong.
Direct dispute-resolution support for consumers has existed
for a long time - from the business-supported Better Business
Bureau, state and local consumer affairs offices and attorneys
general, and even similar sites like PlanetFeedback, which has
been around for more than a decade. But given the sheer numbers
of customers complaining publicly on Facebook and
Twitter, these avenues obviously have not been good enough.
Because complaints usually appear on social media without
being reviewed, the surge in online dispute-resolution options
makes sense to John Breyault, a consumer advocate and vice
president of the National Consumers League. "It's to everyone's
advantage to have yet another angle," he said.
COMPLAINT PROCEDURE
The first stop for an unhappy customer should be the company
in question, says Breyault. If that fails, he says, the
next-best step is to file a complaint with a consumer agency or
the Better Business Bureau to see if that shakes something
loose.
Consumers should use the new dispute-resolution sites in
conjunction with these options, not instead of them, he
suggests. After all, the websites each have hundreds of
complaints that sit dormant until the company being complained
about takes an interest. Some of them never get resolved at all.
PeopleClaim, which also fields disagreements involving
roommates and landlords, says far more than half the complaints
filed are resolved, and the percentage is higher if only
consumer disputes are factored in. The other sites did not
provide figures.
Most of the sites are free to use, but consumers should be
aware of the possibility of minimal fees.
PeopleClaim does not charge users to file a complaint, but
does assess an $8 fee to make the dispute public. If no
resolution is reached in 90 days, PeopleClaim will refund the $8
and pull the complaint from the site. Between 43 percent and 45
percent of those filing complaints pay the $8, says founder Mark
Deuitch.
Scambook is free to users, but sells a "reputation
management" program to businesses for $99 to $499 a month. A
complaint is only removed when the consumer approves it and the
business tries to initiate a resolution. "We don't want to
punish the business," Chong says. "We feel they're learning."
And Gripevine intends to make money from selling advertising
and its dispute-resolution software to businesses.
Users should know whether a dispute site derives much of its
revenue from the businesses being complained about, or whether
it is designed with the consumer's interest at heart.
"It's still 'caveat emptor' when you're using these sites,"
Breyault says.
However, some businesses have had satisfactory experiences
with the sites.
Oscar Amar, owner of Advantage Laser Center in Toronto,
received an email from Scambook about an unhappy customer a
couple of months ago. He says he worked with the website to
interact with the woman and ended up offering her a full refund
and getting the complaint removed.
"From a business point of view, it gives us an opportunity
to show that we did this, we did that then say, regardless,
here's your money and it's resolved," Amar says. "It's not like
other websites where people just rant."
He says Scambook offered him a reputation management
package, but he declined it.
Mabin says she is glad she took a few minutes to reach out
to Scambook, which she found in a Google search to see if anyone
else had problems with that business.
"I had tried to contact this company five times prior and
heard nothing," she says. "Within two weeks, I had accomplished
what would have taken long over two months."