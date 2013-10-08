Retailers see "click and mortar" as way to beat Amazon

* Most sales still made in-store
* One in three retailers plan to increase overall store
space
* Two-thirds of John Lewis sales involve stores and online
* Online/offline distinction outdated
* Era of pure online retailers over -Vente-Privee CEO
By Emma Thomasson and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 8 Traditional stores can take on
e-commerce and keep their major role by reinventing themselves
faster to best combine shopping in stores and online, top
retailers said on Tuesday.
Despite the challenge from players like Amazon, 68
percent of retailers say stores remain the most important
channel for shoppers and one in three plan to expand their
footprint, according to a survey by the Australian Centre of
Retail Studies released at a conference in the French capital.
"I am totally convinced that click and mortar is the
future," said Georges Plassat, the head of world number two
retailer Carrefour, referring to the combination of
online sales and shopping in stores.
He told the three-day World Retail Congress that more than
two thirds of his group's sales are still in-store.
"There is a dream for people working purely in the Internet
that they will be delivering everybody on a daily basis a litre
of milk. This is totally a dream and could become a nightmare
because of the cost of energy."
Kingfisher chief executive Ian Cheshire said
Europe's biggest home improvements retailer is overhauling store
layout and using space for events like do-it-yourself classes.
"I can't realistically outrange Amazon. What I can do is
make my range better curated and framed," he said.
Kingfisher staff also suggest items to people collecting
online goods, like brushes and dust sheets with paints, he said.
STORE FOOTPRINT
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store
firm, is a major retailer which is still expanding stores.
"Customers want to combine pure online with visiting stores.
Stores have a big role to play," Mark Lewis, head of John Lewis
Online, which already accounts for more than a quarter of group
sales and is expected to eventually hit 40 percent.
Lewis said more than two-thirds of sales involved stores and
online, such as collecting Internet orders in-store, researching
online or scanning items with smart phones to read reviews.
Not all players have responded to the Amazon threat as fast
as John Lewis, whose early move into e-commerce helped it
weather the recent downturn better than rivals.
"Retailers who thought they were protected are having to
respond," said Tony Stockil, head of retail consultancy Javelin.
Graham Cooke, head of Qubit, which helps firms analyse their
website traffic, said many retailers still had to remove
artificial barriers between online and offline businesses.
Simon Calver, the former head of online movie rental firm
Lovefirm, now turning around British mother and baby products
retailer Mothercare, has been overhauling stores as
showcases and theatres of products, most of which he said are
researched online before a shopping trip.
"There will always be stores," he said, adding he sees
under-served pockets of Britain where Mothercare could still
open branches, even as it slashes total shop numbers.
Jacques-Antoine Granjon, boss of French e-commerce firm
Vente-privee.com, said formerly pure online players were having
to learn from traditional retailers and predicted that fashion
e-tailer ASOS would eventually open its own stores.
"It is the end of pure players, they are finished," he said.
"The future is multi-channel and cross-channel. E-commerce is
just a new distribution channel."